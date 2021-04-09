Guggenheim Capital LLC Purchases 29,440 Shares of FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE)

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) by 185.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,283 shares of the information security company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,440 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in FireEye were worth $1,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FEYE. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in FireEye during the third quarter valued at $278,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in FireEye during the third quarter valued at $137,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in FireEye by 0.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,108,778 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $13,688,000 after acquiring an additional 3,193 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in FireEye by 326.0% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 61,440 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 47,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in FireEye during the third quarter valued at $257,000. 79.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:FEYE opened at $20.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.23 and a beta of 1.26. FireEye, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.16 and a 52 week high of $25.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.99.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information security company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $248.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.14 million. FireEye had a negative net margin of 23.48% and a negative return on equity of 13.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FireEye, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FEYE shares. Bank of America raised shares of FireEye from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of FireEye from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FireEye from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of FireEye from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of FireEye from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.62.

In other FireEye news, EVP Alexa King sold 39,814 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total value of $817,779.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 340,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,984,873.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

FireEye Company Profile

FireEye, Inc provides intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks in organizations. Its FireEye products include network, email, endpoint, and cloud security control products to detect and prevent threats; Dynamic Threat Intelligence Cloud, a bi-directional cloud-based service; Helix Security Operations Platform, a cloud-hosted security operations platform; Cloudvisory cloud security products; and customer support and maintenance services.

