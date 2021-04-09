Guggenheim Capital LLC Purchases 8,390 Shares of Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,031 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,390 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Orange were worth $1,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Orange during the third quarter worth approximately $3,283,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orange during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orange during the third quarter worth approximately $206,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Orange by 22.6% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 125,159 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 23,037 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Orange during the fourth quarter worth approximately $172,000. 0.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ORAN shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Orange in a report on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Orange in a report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Orange in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Orange from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Orange in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

Shares of ORAN opened at $12.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $33.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.24. Orange S.A. has a twelve month low of $10.15 and a twelve month high of $13.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.83.

Orange Company Profile

Orange SA engages as a telecommunication services company, which operates mobile and internet services. It provides telecommunication services to multinational companies, under the brand Orange Business Services. The company was founded in 1794 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

