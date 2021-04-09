Guggenheim Capital LLC Raises Stake in Wyndham Destinations, Inc. (NYSE:WYND)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Wyndham Destinations, Inc. (NYSE:WYND) by 44.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,371 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,543 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Wyndham Destinations were worth $1,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Wyndham Destinations during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wyndham Destinations during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 3,667.5% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 145.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 313.4% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the period. 90.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WYND opened at $64.56 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.90. The company has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -537.96 and a beta of 1.84. Wyndham Destinations, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.74 and a 12-month high of $52.78.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WYND shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Wyndham Destinations from $41.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wyndham Destinations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Wyndham Destinations from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.26.

About Wyndham Destinations

Wyndham Destinations, Inc provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership and Vacation Exchange. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

