Guggenheim Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) by 85.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 102,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,551 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $1,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 83.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 19,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 8,998 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 1.9% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 788,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,518,000 after acquiring an additional 14,694 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 175.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,598,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,731 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 621,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,559,000 after acquiring an additional 13,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 299.5% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 68,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 51,128 shares during the last quarter. 50.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.63 per share, for a total transaction of $53,150.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group cut New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. B. Riley increased their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. TheStreet raised New York Community Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Compass Point raised New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.04.

NYCB stock opened at $12.48 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.72 and a 52-week high of $13.23.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.13. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 23.07%. The company had revenue of $322.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.45%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.31%.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

