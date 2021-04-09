Guggenheim Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) by 187.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,844 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,423 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $1,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 106.5% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of SPS Commerce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 762 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SPSC shares. Benchmark raised their price target on SPS Commerce from $98.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on SPS Commerce from $100.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.60.

NASDAQ SPSC opened at $100.86 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $102.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.81. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.27 and a twelve month high of $118.06. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 89.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.89.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The company had revenue of $83.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.67 million. Sell-side analysts predict that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 8,927 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.76, for a total value of $917,338.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 129,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,347,290.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO James J. Frome sold 10,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.77, for a total value of $1,068,910.77. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 68,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,991,956.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,254 shares of company stock valued at $7,962,814 in the last ninety days. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

