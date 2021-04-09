Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 10,099 Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) by 20.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,099 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $1,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Hudock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 87.9% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 126.2% during the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. 50.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NCLH stock opened at $30.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a PE ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 2.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.86 and its 200-day moving average is $25.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $9.24 and a 1 year high of $34.49.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($2.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.17) by ($0.16). Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 28.18% and a negative net margin of 114.59%. The business had revenue of $9.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -9.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on NCLH. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Macquarie raised shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.89.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in the North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, India and the rest of Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

