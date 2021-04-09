Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 11,051 Shares of WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC)

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its position in shares of WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) by 23.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,051 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 0.05% of WesBanco worth $1,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Founders Financial Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of WesBanco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WesBanco during the third quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of WesBanco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of WesBanco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of WesBanco by 44.8% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 15,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 4,919 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Get WesBanco alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on WSBC. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target (up from $29.00) on shares of WesBanco in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.75.

WSBC stock opened at $36.07 on Friday. WesBanco, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.46 and a 1-year high of $38.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.22 and a beta of 1.04.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.15. WesBanco had a return on equity of 4.73% and a net margin of 15.84%. The firm had revenue of $152.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that WesBanco, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This is a boost from WesBanco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio is 43.14%.

In related news, CEO Todd Clossin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total transaction of $182,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 96,713 shares in the company, valued at $3,534,860.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James W. Cornelsen sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total value of $648,540.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 95,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,437,334.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,164 shares of company stock valued at $931,612. 3.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WesBanco Profile

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit.

See Also: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for WesBanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WesBanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.