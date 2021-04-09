Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 11,167 Shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,167 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 0.14% of Bain Capital Specialty Finance worth $1,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Starr International Co. Inc. grew its position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Starr International Co. Inc. now owns 764,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,279,000 after purchasing an additional 14,513 shares in the last quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC grew its position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 27,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 5,025 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 27.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 488,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,983,000 after purchasing an additional 106,458 shares in the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the 3rd quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 667,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,095,000 after acquiring an additional 82,839 shares during the period. 54.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bain Capital Specialty Finance alerts:

NYSE BCSF opened at $15.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.76 and a 200-day moving average of $12.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -38.27 and a beta of 1.64. Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.77 and a 52-week high of $15.69.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $48.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.74 million. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a positive return on equity of 8.56% and a negative net margin of 4.91%. As a group, analysts predict that Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.93%.

BCSF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.70.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Company Profile

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc operates as a business development company (BDC) specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

Recommended Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCSF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF).

Receive News & Ratings for Bain Capital Specialty Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bain Capital Specialty Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.