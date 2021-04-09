Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 14,964 Shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) by 28.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,964 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 0.06% of B&G Foods worth $1,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in B&G Foods by 64.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 10,529 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in B&G Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,160,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in B&G Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $471,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in B&G Foods by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,376,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,161,000 after buying an additional 61,400 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in B&G Foods by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 152,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,225,000 after buying an additional 17,512 shares during the period. 72.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BGS opened at $29.75 on Friday. B&G Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.66 and a 1-year high of $47.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 0.50.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.09). B&G Foods had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The firm had revenue of $510.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. B&G Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.39%. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.85%.

Several analysts have commented on BGS shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of B&G Foods in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of B&G Foods in a report on Monday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of B&G Foods from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of B&G Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of B&G Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

