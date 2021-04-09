Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 3,228 Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its stake in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 19.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,019 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 3,228 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Cognex were worth $1,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Cognex by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,666,937 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $374,685,000 after purchasing an additional 207,492 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc boosted its stake in Cognex by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 103,414 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,303,000 after purchasing an additional 3,181 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Cognex by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,247 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cognex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $527,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Cognex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,422,000. Institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Cognex news, Director Jerry A. Schneider sold 5,000 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total transaction of $411,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Carl Gerst sold 115,000 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.76, for a total transaction of $9,517,400.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 129,800 shares of company stock valued at $10,781,888. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CGNX opened at $84.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.85 billion, a PE ratio of 79.34 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $81.83 and a 200 day moving average of $77.53. Cognex Co. has a one year low of $44.55 and a one year high of $101.82.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $223.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.81 million. Cognex had a net margin of 24.72% and a return on equity of 13.45%. As a group, research analysts predict that Cognex Co. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Cognex’s payout ratio is presently 20.69%.

CGNX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Cognex from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Cognex from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. HSBC raised shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Cognex from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Cognex has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.90.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

