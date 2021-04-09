Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 5,340 Shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) by 16.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 27,627 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 5,340 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $1,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. 71.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get National Fuel Gas alerts:

National Fuel Gas stock opened at $50.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. National Fuel Gas has a 12-month low of $37.75 and a 12-month high of $51.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.87 and a beta of 0.65.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. National Fuel Gas had a positive return on equity of 12.20% and a negative net margin of 8.00%. The business had revenue of $441.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.69 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that National Fuel Gas will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 60.96%.

About National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG).

Receive News & Ratings for National Fuel Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Fuel Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.