Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 6,756 Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,756 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $1,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PGX. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 517.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 107.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 12,741 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,653,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 148,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 16,165 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA PGX opened at $15.12 on Friday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $13.52 and a 52 week high of $15.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.94.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

