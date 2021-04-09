Guggenheim Capital LLC Takes Position in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 56,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,066,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LTHM. Axel Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Livent by 2,007.2% during the 4th quarter. Axel Capital Management LLC now owns 1,685,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605,749 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Livent by 8,582.2% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,623,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,588,000 after buying an additional 1,604,865 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Livent by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,091,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,886,000 after buying an additional 1,340,228 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Livent during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,230,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Livent by 94.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,140,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,482,000 after buying an additional 553,567 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LTHM opened at $17.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Livent Co. has a 12 month low of $4.71 and a 12 month high of $23.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of -190.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 2.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.40.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). Livent had a positive return on equity of 0.59% and a negative net margin of 4.96%. The company had revenue of $82.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.03 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Livent Co. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LTHM. B. Riley began coverage on Livent in a report on Friday, March 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Livent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Livent in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Cowen started coverage on Livent in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut Livent from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.73.

Livent Profile

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium based batteries, specialty polymer, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

