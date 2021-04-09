Guggenheim Capital LLC Takes Position in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 116,063 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,140,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.06% of Navient as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Navient by 197.0% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,707 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 4,449 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Navient by 1,747.9% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,373 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 6,974 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Navient during the 4th quarter worth $104,000. Intersect Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Navient by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 11,367 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Navient during the 4th quarter worth $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

NAVI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Navient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $11.50 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Navient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barclays upped their target price on Navient from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Navient from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Navient currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.44.

Shares of NAVI stock opened at $14.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.24 and a 200-day moving average of $10.82. The company has a current ratio of 12.02, a quick ratio of 12.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.94. Navient Co. has a 1-year low of $6.14 and a 1-year high of $14.60.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $241.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.38 million. Navient had a return on equity of 25.22% and a net margin of 9.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Navient Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. Navient’s payout ratio is 24.24%.

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through four segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing, and Other.

