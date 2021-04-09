Guggenheim Capital LLC Takes Position in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP)

Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 12,437 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fort Baker Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of RealPage during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,948,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of RealPage by 294.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,652,933 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $144,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233,731 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of RealPage by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,153,364 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $100,619,000 after acquiring an additional 148,168 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of RealPage by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 879,785 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $76,752,000 after acquiring an additional 74,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of RealPage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,456,000. 91.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:RP opened at $87.82 on Friday. RealPage, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.44 and a 1-year high of $89.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $87.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.69. The company has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of 162.63 and a beta of 1.20.

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. RealPage had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 4.79%. The firm had revenue of $298.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.66 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that RealPage, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RP shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded RealPage from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded RealPage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 21st. William Blair downgraded RealPage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded RealPage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $88.75 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on RealPage from $80.00 to $101.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.28.

RealPage, Inc engages in the provision of software and data analytics to the real estate industry. It includes marketing, leasing, living, site management, expense management, and financial solutions. It also offers services such as accessibility inspection, compliance, credentialing, vendor marketplace, vendor catalog and e-invoices, RealPage exchange, professional, RealPage training, support, residential technology, billing, and SmartSource accounting.

