Guggenheim Capital LLC Trims Position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 38.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,473 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in News were worth $1,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NWSA. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of News during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of News during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of News during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of News by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of News by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 5,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. 61.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get News alerts:

Shares of NWSA opened at $26.72 on Friday. News Co. has a 52-week low of $8.26 and a 52-week high of $27.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.16. The stock has a market cap of $15.78 billion, a PE ratio of -15.63 and a beta of 1.61.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.25. News had a negative net margin of 11.47% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that News Co. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. News’s payout ratio is 90.91%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of News from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of News from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of News from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

News Company Profile

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, and MarketWatch through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA).

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.