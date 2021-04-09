Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) vs. Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) Head-To-Head Contrast

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) and Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Canadian Natural Resources and Gulfport Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Canadian Natural Resources -3.03% -1.74% -0.76% Gulfport Energy -311.10% 8.08% 2.83%

This table compares Canadian Natural Resources and Gulfport Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Canadian Natural Resources $18.38 billion 2.00 $4.08 billion $2.27 13.63 Gulfport Energy $1.35 billion 0.01 -$2.00 billion $0.72 0.07

Canadian Natural Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Gulfport Energy. Gulfport Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Canadian Natural Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

66.5% of Canadian Natural Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.4% of Gulfport Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.0% of Canadian Natural Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Gulfport Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Canadian Natural Resources has a beta of 1.9, indicating that its share price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gulfport Energy has a beta of 6.81, indicating that its share price is 581% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Canadian Natural Resources and Gulfport Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Canadian Natural Resources 0 4 14 0 2.78 Gulfport Energy 0 0 1 0 3.00

Canadian Natural Resources currently has a consensus price target of $41.06, suggesting a potential upside of 32.69%. Gulfport Energy has a consensus price target of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 7,548.18%. Given Gulfport Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Gulfport Energy is more favorable than Canadian Natural Resources.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose. As of December 31, 2020, the company had total proved crude oil, bitumen, SCO, and NGLs reserves were 10,528 million barrels (MMbbl); total proved plus probable crude oil, bitumen, SCO, and NGLs reserves were 13,271 MMbbl; proved natural gas reserves were 9,465 billion cubic feet (Bcf); and total proved plus probable natural gas reserves were 15,922 Bcf. It operates primarily in Western Canada; the United Kingdom portion of the North Sea; and Offshore Africa. The company was formerly known as AEX Minerals Corporation and changed its name to Canadian Natural Resources Limited in December 1975. Canadian Natural Resources Limited was incorporated in 1973 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Gulfport Energy

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. Its principal properties include Utica Shale covering an area of approximately 205,000 net reservoir acres primarily located in Eastern Ohio; and SCOOP covering an area of approximately 76,000 net reservoir acres primarily located in Oklahoma. As of December 31, 2019, it had 4.5 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent of proved reserves; proved undeveloped reserves of 10 MMbbl of oil; and 2,291 Bcf of natural gas and 32 MMbbl of NGL. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

