GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $157.69 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) to report $157.69 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for GW Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $156.60 million to $158.76 million. GW Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $120.63 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that GW Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $714.67 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $662.70 million to $764.17 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $896.37 million, with estimates ranging from $807.60 million to $970.62 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover GW Pharmaceuticals.

Get GW Pharmaceuticals alerts:

GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GWPH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.25). GW Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 7.46% and a negative net margin of 11.05%. The business had revenue of $148.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.46 million.

GWPH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Northland Securities downgraded GW Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered GW Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $220.00 price target (up from $193.00) on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GW Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. GW Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.75.

In other GW Pharmaceuticals news, insider Adam D. George sold 675,744 shares of GW Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total transaction of $7,453,456.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,405.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Adam D. George sold 79,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total value of $936,757.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,948.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 791,784 shares of company stock valued at $8,911,830 over the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GWPH. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $217,000. swisspartners Ltd. bought a new position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in GW Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $23,082,000. Tri Locum Partners LP bought a new stake in GW Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $4,635,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in GW Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 850,825 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,193,000 after buying an additional 20,260 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

GWPH opened at $218.00 on Friday. GW Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $87.07 and a 12 month high of $218.55. The company has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of -126.74 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $215.51 and a 200 day moving average of $148.38.

GW Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics from its proprietary cannabinoid product platform. Its lead product is Epidiolex, an oral medicine for the treatment of refractory childhood epilepsies, Dravet syndrome, and Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, as well as in phase III clinical trials for the treatment of tuberous sclerosis complex.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GW Pharmaceuticals (GWPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GW Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GW Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.