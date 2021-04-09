GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $157.69 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) will announce sales of $157.69 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for GW Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $158.76 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $156.60 million. GW Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $120.63 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GW Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $714.67 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $662.70 million to $764.17 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $896.37 million, with estimates ranging from $807.60 million to $970.62 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover GW Pharmaceuticals.

GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GWPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.25). GW Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 7.46% and a negative net margin of 11.05%. The business had revenue of $148.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.46 million.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GWPH shares. Citigroup downgraded GW Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut GW Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 22nd. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of GW Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $162.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $220.00 target price (up previously from $193.00) on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. GW Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.75.

Shares of GW Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $218.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -126.74 and a beta of 2.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $215.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.38. GW Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $87.07 and a twelve month high of $218.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 5.13.

In other news, insider Adam D. George sold 675,744 shares of GW Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total transaction of $7,453,456.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,405.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Volker Knappertz sold 3,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total transaction of $55,386.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 92,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,672,657.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 791,784 shares of company stock worth $8,911,830. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals by 65.5% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 621,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,711,000 after purchasing an additional 246,017 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in GW Pharmaceuticals by 25,456.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 134,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,704,000 after buying an additional 134,155 shares during the last quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P grew its position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals by 89.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 190,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,566,000 after buying an additional 89,970 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals by 80.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 155,103 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,900,000 after acquiring an additional 69,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 447,828 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,684,000 after acquiring an additional 67,611 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics from its proprietary cannabinoid product platform. Its lead product is Epidiolex, an oral medicine for the treatment of refractory childhood epilepsies, Dravet syndrome, and Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, as well as in phase III clinical trials for the treatment of tuberous sclerosis complex.

