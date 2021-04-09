GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $213.11.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GWPH shares. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Citigroup downgraded GW Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. HC Wainwright downgraded GW Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $162.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $220.00 price target (up from $193.00) on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink downgraded GW Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th.

NASDAQ GWPH traded down $0.26 on Friday, reaching $217.74. 6,046 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,016,002. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 5.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $215.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.38. The company has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.60 and a beta of 2.15. GW Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $87.07 and a 12 month high of $218.55.

GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GWPH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $148.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.46 million. GW Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 11.05% and a negative return on equity of 7.46%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that GW Pharmaceuticals will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other GW Pharmaceuticals news, Director Cabot Brown sold 4,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.95, for a total transaction of $72,159.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam D. George sold 675,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total value of $7,453,456.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,405.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 791,784 shares of company stock worth $8,911,830. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,937 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after buying an additional 2,883 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 24,089 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after buying an additional 4,937 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 186,760 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,554,000 after buying an additional 30,090 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 18,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after buying an additional 3,526 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics from its proprietary cannabinoid product platform. Its lead product is Epidiolex, an oral medicine for the treatment of refractory childhood epilepsies, Dravet syndrome, and Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, as well as in phase III clinical trials for the treatment of tuberous sclerosis complex.

