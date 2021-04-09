GX Acquisition Corp. II Unit (NASDAQ:GXIIU) Stock Price Up 0.7%

Shares of GX Acquisition Corp. II Unit (NASDAQ:GXIIU) rose 0.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $10.06 and last traded at $10.06. Approximately 47,934 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 212,196 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.99.

About GX Acquisition Corp. II Unit (NASDAQ:GXIIU)

GX Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

