GXChain Hits Market Capitalization of $82.85 Million (GXC)

GXChain (CURRENCY:GXC) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. One GXChain coin can currently be purchased for about $1.18 or 0.00002028 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, GXChain has traded 15.1% higher against the dollar. GXChain has a total market cap of $82.85 million and approximately $15.98 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000322 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000423 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001161 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000699 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002472 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000004 BTC.

GXChain Profile

GXChain (CRYPTO:GXC) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,136,820 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 coins. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification. GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm. “

Buying and Selling GXChain

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GXChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GXChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

