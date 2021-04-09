Hacken Token 24 Hour Volume Hits $930,881.00 (HAI)

Hacken Token (CURRENCY:HAI) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. One Hacken Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.40 or 0.00000681 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Hacken Token has traded up 31.4% against the U.S. dollar. Hacken Token has a total market cap of $98.13 million and $930,881.00 worth of Hacken Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Hacken Token Profile

Hacken Token’s launch date was April 29th, 2020. Hacken Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 247,627,262 coins. The official website for Hacken Token is hacken.ai . The official message board for Hacken Token is medium.com/@hackenclub . Hacken Token’s official Twitter account is @hackenclub

According to CryptoCompare, “Hacken was founded in 2017 in Kyiv, Ukraine by security specialists and hackers to deliver cybersecurity solutions to companies and individuals. Now Hacken is a cybersecurity consulting company with an essential focus on blockchain security. Hacken Cybersecurity Services is a part of Hacken Group, including CER.live, HackenAI, and HackenProof. Hacken’s HAI Token is a native utility token that powers virtually all of the activities within the Hacken Ecosystem. The Hacken Token can be used for discounted HackenAI subscription fees, acquisition of Hacken Club membership, and even purchasing corporate and crypto exchanges cybersecurity services within the Hacken Ecosystem. The original HKN ERC-20 token has now been converted into HAI and is no longer tradable on cryptocurrency exchanges. To swap ERC20 HKN into HAI, please follow the instructions here. “

Hacken Token Coin Trading

