Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.30

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.30 and traded as high as $2.24. Hallador Energy shares last traded at $2.06, with a volume of 324,433 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Hallador Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.30. The stock has a market cap of $63.06 million, a PE ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The energy company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $65.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.10 million. Hallador Energy had a positive return on equity of 3.38% and a negative net margin of 23.39%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hallador Energy will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hallador Energy stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,144,258 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 122,182 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 3.76% of Hallador Energy worth $1,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 25.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hallador Energy

Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, production, and sale of steam coal for the electric power generation industry in the United States. The company holds interests in the Oaktown 1 mine underground mine located in Knox County, Indiana; the Oaktown 2 mine located in Knox County, Indiana and Lawrence County, Illinois; Carlisle underground coal mine located near the town of Carlisle, Indiana; and Ace in the Hole mine located near Clay City, Indiana.

