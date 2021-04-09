Halma (LON:HLMA) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2,407.43

Halma plc (LON:HLMA) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,407.43 ($31.45) and traded as high as GBX 2,533 ($33.09). Halma shares last traded at GBX 2,533 ($33.09), with a volume of 552,407 shares.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,344.58 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,407.43. The stock has a market cap of £9.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.23.

Get Halma alerts:

In other Halma news, insider Dame Louise Makin bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,459 ($32.13) per share, with a total value of £245,900 ($321,269.92).

Halma plc provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets. It operates through four segments: Process Safety, Infrastructure Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical. The Process Safety segment offers specialized interlocks that control critical processes safely; instruments that detect flammable and hazardous gases; and explosion protection and corrosion monitoring systems.

Recommended Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Halma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.