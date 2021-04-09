Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) Sets New 52-Week High at $36.15

Halma plc (OTCMKTS:HLMAF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $36.15 and last traded at $35.40, with a volume of 1842 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.78.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HLMAF shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Halma in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Halma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Halma in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Halma has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $13.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.64 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.61.

Halma plc provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets. It operates through four segments: Process Safety, Infrastructure Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical. The Process Safety segment offers specialized interlocks that control critical processes safely; instruments that detect flammable and hazardous gases; and explosion protection and corrosion monitoring systems.

