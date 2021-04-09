Halma plc (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Halma plc (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.00.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HLMAF shares. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Halma in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Halma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Halma in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

Halma stock traded up $1.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.78. The company had a trading volume of 979 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,865. Halma has a 12-month low of $23.51 and a 12-month high of $35.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.64 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.61.

Halma plc provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets. It operates through four segments: Process Safety, Infrastructure Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical. The Process Safety segment offers specialized interlocks that control critical processes safely; instruments that detect flammable and hazardous gases; and explosion protection and corrosion monitoring systems.

