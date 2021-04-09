Halving Coin (HALV) Market Cap Hits $75,556.40

Halving Coin (CURRENCY:HALV) traded up 20.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 9th. One Halving Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0416 or 0.00000112 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Halving Coin has a market cap of $75,556.40 and $145.00 worth of Halving Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Halving Coin has traded up 26.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001716 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001710 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.26 or 0.00070482 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $168.55 or 0.00287929 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00005441 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $452.85 or 0.00773602 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,665.88 or 1.00218929 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.78 or 0.00020129 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $426.50 or 0.00728588 BTC.

Halving Coin Profile

Halving Coin’s total supply is 3,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,816,701 coins. Halving Coin’s official website is halvingcoin.space . Halving Coin’s official Twitter account is @Halvingtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Halving Coin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Halving Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Halving Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Halving Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

