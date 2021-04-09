Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 213,623 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,458 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.40% of Hamilton Lane worth $16,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Hamilton Lane by 233.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 424.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 58,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 47,709 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 25.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 28,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hamilton Lane by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 294.7% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 48,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,131,000 after buying an additional 36,188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on HLNE shares. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Hamilton Lane in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Hamilton Lane from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Hamilton Lane from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hamilton Lane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.00.

Shares of HLNE stock opened at $93.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.22 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $88.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a 12 month low of $53.60 and a 12 month high of $97.48.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.30. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 44.51% and a net margin of 19.78%. The company had revenue of $84.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. Hamilton Lane’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.313 dividend. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. This is an increase from Hamilton Lane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio is 62.19%.

In other Hamilton Lane news, Chairman Hartley R. Rogers sold 19,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.36, for a total value of $1,681,243.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 34,081 shares in the company, valued at $2,977,316.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Oakville Number 2 Trust sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.36, for a total value of $6,552,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 635,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,474,910.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 34.55% of the company’s stock.

Hamilton Lane, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private markets investment solutions. The firm works with clients to conceive, structure, build out, manage, and monitor portfolios of private markets funds and direct investments. It also offers the following solutions: customized separate accounts; specialized funds; advisory services; distribution management; and reporting, monitoring, data, and analytics.

