Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) Shares Bought by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 223,495 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,492 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.42% of Hamilton Lane worth $17,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane during the 4th quarter worth $48,618,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,300,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,609,000 after purchasing an additional 172,807 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 303.4% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 88,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,943,000 after purchasing an additional 66,904 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 201,941.9% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 62,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,889,000 after purchasing an additional 62,602 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane during the 4th quarter worth $4,808,000. 60.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HLNE shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Hamilton Lane in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hamilton Lane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.00.

In other Hamilton Lane news, major shareholder Oakville Number 2 Trust sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.36, for a total value of $6,552,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 635,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,474,910.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Hartley R. Rogers sold 19,245 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.36, for a total transaction of $1,681,243.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 34,081 shares in the company, valued at $2,977,316.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 34.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:HLNE opened at $93.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.22 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $88.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.94. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a 12-month low of $53.60 and a 12-month high of $97.48.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $84.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.21 million. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 44.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.313 dividend. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. This is a positive change from Hamilton Lane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio is 62.19%.

About Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private markets investment solutions. The firm works with clients to conceive, structure, build out, manage, and monitor portfolios of private markets funds and direct investments. It also offers the following solutions: customized separate accounts; specialized funds; advisory services; distribution management; and reporting, monitoring, data, and analytics.

