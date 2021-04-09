Hamilton Thorne (CVE:HTL) Price Target Raised to C$1.60

Hamilton Thorne (CVE:HTL) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Colliers Securities from C$1.50 to C$1.60 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Colliers Securities’ target price would suggest a potential downside of 10.11% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of HTL stock remained flat at $C$1.78 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 15,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,249. The company has a market capitalization of C$246.31 million and a PE ratio of 254.29. Hamilton Thorne has a 12-month low of C$1.01 and a 12-month high of C$1.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$1.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.63, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

Get Hamilton Thorne alerts:

Hamilton Thorne Company Profile

Hamilton Thorne Ltd. develops, manufactures, and sells precision instruments, consumables, software, and services for the assisted reproductive technologies (ART), research, and cell biology markets. It offers laser products used in a range of scientific applications and in vitro fertilization (IVF) procedures; and image analysis systems used in the studies of reproductive cells in the human fertility, animal sciences, and reproductive toxicology fields.

Featured Story: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Thorne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Thorne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.