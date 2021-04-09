Hamilton Thorne (CVE:HTL) Price Target Raised to C$1.60

Hamilton Thorne (CVE:HTL) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Colliers Securities from C$1.50 to C$1.60 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Colliers Securities’ target price would suggest a potential downside of 10.11% from the stock’s current price.
Shares of HTL stock remained flat at $C$1.78 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 15,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,249. The company has a market capitalization of C$246.31 million and a PE ratio of 254.29. Hamilton Thorne has a 12-month low of C$1.01 and a 12-month high of C$1.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$1.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.63, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.15.
Hamilton Thorne Company Profile
