Hamilton Thorne (CVE:HTL) Reaches New 1-Year High at $1.84

Posted by on Apr 9th, 2021


Hamilton Thorne Ltd. (CVE:HTL) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.84 and last traded at C$1.79, with a volume of 85213 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.79.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Hamilton Thorne from C$1.85 to C$2.10 in a research report on Friday. Pi Financial upped their price objective on shares of Hamilton Thorne from C$1.80 to C$2.15 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Colliers Securities upped their price objective on shares of Hamilton Thorne from C$1.50 to C$1.60 in a research report on Friday.

The firm has a market cap of C$246.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 254.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.67 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.63, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.96.

About Hamilton Thorne (CVE:HTL)

Hamilton Thorne Ltd. develops, manufactures, and sells precision instruments, consumables, software, and services for the assisted reproductive technologies (ART), research, and cell biology markets. It offers laser products used in a range of scientific applications and in vitro fertilization (IVF) procedures; and image analysis systems used in the studies of reproductive cells in the human fertility, animal sciences, and reproductive toxicology fields.

