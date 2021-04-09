Hamilton Thorne (CVE:HTL) Reaches New 1-Year High at $1.84

Hamilton Thorne Ltd. (CVE:HTL) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.84 and last traded at C$1.79, with a volume of 85213 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.79.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Hamilton Thorne from C$1.85 to C$2.10 in a research report on Friday. Pi Financial upped their price objective on shares of Hamilton Thorne from C$1.80 to C$2.15 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Colliers Securities upped their price objective on shares of Hamilton Thorne from C$1.50 to C$1.60 in a research report on Friday.

Get Hamilton Thorne alerts:

The firm has a market cap of C$246.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 254.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.67 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.63, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.96.

Hamilton Thorne Ltd. develops, manufactures, and sells precision instruments, consumables, software, and services for the assisted reproductive technologies (ART), research, and cell biology markets. It offers laser products used in a range of scientific applications and in vitro fertilization (IVF) procedures; and image analysis systems used in the studies of reproductive cells in the human fertility, animal sciences, and reproductive toxicology fields.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Thorne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Thorne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.