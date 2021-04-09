Handshake Price Reaches $0.65 on Exchanges (HNS)

Handshake (CURRENCY:HNS) traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. Handshake has a market cap of $237.74 million and $1.98 million worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Handshake has traded 8.2% higher against the US dollar. One Handshake coin can currently be purchased for about $0.65 or 0.00001105 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $58,531.59 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,080.40 or 0.03554321 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $225.65 or 0.00385522 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $641.33 or 0.01095692 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $279.29 or 0.00477161 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $262.43 or 0.00448359 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $196.40 or 0.00335539 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.89 or 0.00032267 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00003575 BTC.

About Handshake

HNS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 3rd, 2020. Handshake’s total supply is 367,415,616 coins. The official website for Handshake is handshake.org . Handshake’s official Twitter account is @HNS . The official message board for Handshake is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake . The Reddit community for Handshake is https://reddit.com/r/handshake and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Handshake is an experiment on collaborating to create a decentralized network which results in a global allocation of names. Think of the handles or usernames you use on services such as social networks, and domain names identifying the URI for websites. Nearly all of these services were provided by trusted third parties which prevent the web from truly being decentralized. Handshake provides a means, including key management and server/service authentication, for decentralized web services to experiment. The Internet currently relies upon a single trust root DNS zone and an amalgamation of private companies providing trusted Certificate Authorities to secure the internet, Handshake is an experiment and exploration in alternatives. By providing a way to do decentralized lookup of name records, one can produce hashes and keys to identify resources over decentralized networks without a trusted Certificate Authority corporation. “

Handshake Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handshake directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Handshake should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Handshake using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

