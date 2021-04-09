Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Stock Position Decreased by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board cut its position in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 32.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 88,110 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 43,152 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $1,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HBI. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 95.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,275 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 13,807 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 490,677 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,773,000 after purchasing an additional 86,798 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,232,484 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $19,412,000 after purchasing an additional 7,571 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the 3rd quarter worth about $254,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,337 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. 90.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HBI stock opened at $19.93 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 1.39. Hanesbrands Inc. has a one year low of $7.71 and a one year high of $21.24.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The textile maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 52.04% and a net margin of 6.68%. Hanesbrands’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is 34.09%.

In other Hanesbrands news, insider Joia M. Johnson sold 40,400 shares of Hanesbrands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $646,804.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 140,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,254,608.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joia M. Johnson sold 36,000 shares of Hanesbrands stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total value of $576,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 140,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,256,016.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 166,130 shares of company stock valued at $2,886,204. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Hanesbrands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (up from $19.00) on shares of Hanesbrands in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Hanesbrands from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Hanesbrands from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.85.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

