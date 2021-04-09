Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $53.47 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) will announce $53.47 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Hanmi Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $54.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $52.70 million. Hanmi Financial posted sales of $50.20 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Hanmi Financial will report full year sales of $214.33 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $210.60 million to $217.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $215.10 million, with estimates ranging from $210.10 million to $223.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Hanmi Financial.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $55.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.03 million. Hanmi Financial had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 5.56%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HAFC shares. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Hanmi Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Jonestrading started coverage on shares of Hanmi Financial in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hanmi Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

Shares of Hanmi Financial stock opened at $20.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $615.88 million, a PE ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Hanmi Financial has a 1 year low of $7.15 and a 1 year high of $21.86.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a $0.10 dividend. This is a boost from Hanmi Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 37.74%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Hanmi Financial by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Hanmi Financial by 228.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,542 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 5,243 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Hanmi Financial by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,150 shares of the bank’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Hanmi Financial by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 20,047 shares of the bank’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 5,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Hanmi Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Hanmi Financial Company Profile

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

