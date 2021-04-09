HARD Protocol Market Capitalization Achieves $126.31 Million (HARD)

HARD Protocol (CURRENCY:HARD) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 9th. One HARD Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.32 or 0.00003972 BTC on exchanges. HARD Protocol has a market capitalization of $126.31 million and $15.80 million worth of HARD Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, HARD Protocol has traded 5.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001711 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.74 or 0.00069651 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $169.93 or 0.00290525 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00005525 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $452.01 or 0.00772774 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,819.40 or 1.00561044 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.87 or 0.00020286 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $434.91 or 0.00743541 BTC.

HARD Protocol Profile

HARD Protocol launched on November 2nd, 2020. HARD Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,375,000 coins. HARD Protocol’s official website is hard.kava.io . HARD Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hard_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HARD Protocol is a cross-chain money market for digital assets that aims to provide the ability to lend, borrow, and earn with a wide variety of assets including BTC, XRP, BNB, BUSD, KAVA, USDX, and others. The platform is built on the interoperable Kava blockchain that provides cross-chain bridges, Chainlink oracles, security from the Tendermint consensus mechanism, and other infrastructure designed as a foundation for DeFi applications and services. Core to the HARD Protocol is the HARD token, a governance token that enables holders to have a say in the on-going management and evolution of the platform. The HARD token is used for platform governance voting, as a reward for lenders and borrowers and for KAVA token stakers on the platform. “

HARD Protocol Coin Trading

