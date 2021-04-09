Hardwoods Distribution (OTCMKTS:HDIUF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity

Hardwoods Distribution (OTCMKTS:HDIUF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price indicates a potential upside of 41.39% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on HDIUF. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hardwoods Distribution in a report on Monday, March 15th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th.

Shares of HDIUF stock opened at $26.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.45 and a 200-day moving average of $20.68. Hardwoods Distribution has a one year low of $7.32 and a one year high of $26.80.

Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.

