Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,596.28

Hargreaves Lansdown plc (LON:HL) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,596.28 ($20.86) and traded as high as GBX 1,661.49 ($21.71). Hargreaves Lansdown shares last traded at GBX 1,650 ($21.56), with a volume of 787,148 shares.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,493 ($19.51) to GBX 1,695 ($22.15) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,390 ($18.16) to GBX 1,450 ($18.94) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,980 ($25.87) price target on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hargreaves Lansdown has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,624.44 ($21.22).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,539.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,596.28. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.26.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th were given a dividend of GBX 11.90 ($0.16) per share. This represents a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Hargreaves Lansdown’s dividend payout ratio is 55.31%.

In other Hargreaves Lansdown news, insider Philip Johnson purchased 1,931 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,545 ($20.19) per share, with a total value of £29,833.95 ($38,978.25).

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

