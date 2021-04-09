Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) Shares Up 5%

Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) shares rose 5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $42.77 and last traded at $42.61. Approximately 17,934 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,149,362 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.59.

HOG has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Harley-Davidson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.29.

The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.36, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.54.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.58). The business had revenue of $725.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.50 million. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 2.53%. Harley-Davidson’s quarterly revenue was down 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. This is a positive change from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is 17.86%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 74,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,969,000 after purchasing an additional 14,700 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Harley-Davidson in the 4th quarter valued at about $826,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,665,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 24,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,511,000. Institutional investors own 90.55% of the company’s stock.

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

