Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Northcoast Research

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) was upgraded by stock analysts at Northcoast Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has a $49.00 target price on the stock. Northcoast Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 20.72% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.29.

Shares of NYSE HOG opened at $40.59 on Friday. Harley-Davidson has a 1 year low of $17.34 and a 1 year high of $43.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.74 and its 200 day moving average is $35.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.54.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.58). Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The company had revenue of $725.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. Harley-Davidson’s quarterly revenue was down 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Harley-Davidson will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in Harley-Davidson by 156.0% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Harley-Davidson in the third quarter worth approximately $85,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Harley-Davidson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $183,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Harley-Davidson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Harley-Davidson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. Institutional investors own 90.55% of the company’s stock.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

