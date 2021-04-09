Harmony Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $141.29 Million (ONE)

Harmony (CURRENCY:ONE) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 9th. Over the last week, Harmony has traded down 10% against the U.S. dollar. Harmony has a total market capitalization of $1.47 billion and approximately $141.29 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Harmony coin can currently be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000268 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Harmony alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.65 or 0.00054111 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.62 or 0.00021572 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.44 or 0.00048631 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001712 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50.01 or 0.00085497 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $364.35 or 0.00622919 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000037 BTC.

About Harmony

ONE is a EPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 14th, 2019. Harmony’s total supply is 12,989,782,411 coins and its circulating supply is 9,396,826,411 coins. The official message board for Harmony is medium.com/harmony-one . Harmony’s official website is harmony.one/?utm_source=icodrops . The Reddit community for Harmony is https://reddit.com/r/harmony_one and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Harmony’s official Twitter account is @harmonyprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Harmony provides a high-throughput, low-latency and low-fee consensus platform designed to power the decentralized economy of the future. It plans to address the issues faced in other blockchain ecosystems through the use of the best research and engineering practices in an optimally tuned system. The technical focus of the project is on resharding and secure staking with decentralized randomness. Harmony also implements optimal cross-shard routing and fast block propagation. Learn more about Harmony’s Effective Proof-of-Stake (EPoS) here. “

Harmony Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harmony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Harmony should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Harmony using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Harmony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Harmony and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.