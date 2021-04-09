Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM) Holdings Decreased by Sowa Financial Group Inc.

Sowa Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,502 shares during the quarter. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF comprises about 3.1% of Sowa Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Sowa Financial Group Inc. owned 0.22% of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF worth $4,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 52,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 37,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:RODM traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.28. 1,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 472,581. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.09. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a 1-year low of $22.05 and a 1-year high of $30.36.

