Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM) Reaches New 12-Month High at $30.37

Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $30.37 and last traded at $30.36, with a volume of 176179 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.32.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.09.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Berger Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the fourth quarter worth $11,467,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the fourth quarter worth $7,010,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the fourth quarter worth $6,570,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the fourth quarter worth $6,134,000. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the fourth quarter worth $4,325,000.

Direct Markets Holdings Corp., formerly Rodman & Renshaw Capital Group, Inc, is a holding company. Through its subsidiaries, it is engaged in the investment banking business. The Company’s principal operating subsidiary is Rodman & Renshaw, LLC (R&R). It is an investment bank, which provides corporate finance, strategic advisory and related services to public and private companies across multiple sectors and regions.

