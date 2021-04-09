Harvest Finance (FARM) Market Capitalization Achieves $114.80 Million

Harvest Finance (CURRENCY:FARM) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. During the last seven days, Harvest Finance has traded 25.4% lower against the dollar. One Harvest Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $216.59 or 0.00370412 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Harvest Finance has a total market capitalization of $114.80 million and $2.50 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.97 or 0.00018754 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002180 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001706 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000020 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Harvest Finance Coin Profile

Harvest Finance (CRYPTO:FARM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 23rd, 2017. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 557,031 coins and its circulating supply is 530,041 coins. The official website for Harvest Finance is harvest.finance . Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @coin_farm and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Harvest Finance is medium.com/harvest-finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques. FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds. “

Buying and Selling Harvest Finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harvest Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Harvest Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Harvest Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

