Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) will post $0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Hasbro’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.81 and the lowest is $0.50. Hasbro reported earnings per share of $0.57 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hasbro will report full-year earnings of $4.30 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.05 to $4.52. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.59 to $5.26. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Hasbro.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HAS shares. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Hasbro from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Hasbro from $115.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Hasbro from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Hasbro from $92.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.38.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAS. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Hasbro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in Hasbro by 135.3% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hasbro in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new stake in Hasbro during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Hasbro during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HAS traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $95.24. 717,118 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 932,828. Hasbro has a twelve month low of $60.20 and a twelve month high of $101.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.51. The company has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.30, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is 66.67%.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

