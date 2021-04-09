HashCoin (HSC) Market Cap Reaches $1.96 Million

HashCoin (CURRENCY:HSC) traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. HashCoin has a market cap of $1.96 million and $339,364.00 worth of HashCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, HashCoin has traded up 100% against the U.S. dollar. One HashCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get HashCoin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.64 or 0.00054107 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.61 or 0.00021573 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001712 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.88 or 0.00085302 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $363.46 or 0.00621601 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000037 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $23.27 or 0.00039805 BTC.

HashCoin Profile

HSC is a coin. Its launch date was April 3rd, 2018. HashCoin’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,863,911,326 coins. The Reddit community for HashCoin is /r/hashworld and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for HashCoin is www.hashfuture.io . HashCoin’s official Twitter account is @hashworld_hsc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HashCoin is an Ethereum-based token that powers HashFuture platform. “

HashCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HashCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HashCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HashCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HashCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HashCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.