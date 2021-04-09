Haven Protocol Reaches Market Capitalization of $242.67 Million (XHV)

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. One Haven Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $17.02 or 0.00029140 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Haven Protocol has traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar. Haven Protocol has a market capitalization of $242.67 million and $1.30 million worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $58,420.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,078.43 or 0.03557720 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $224.46 or 0.00384215 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $640.41 or 0.01096216 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $277.60 or 0.00475185 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $260.56 or 0.00446013 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $196.10 or 0.00335673 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.87 or 0.00032297 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00003582 BTC.

About Haven Protocol

Haven Protocol (CRYPTO:XHV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 14,254,970 coins. The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol . Haven Protocol’s official website is havenprotocol.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Haven (XHV) is an ecosystem of digital assets with accounts only you can access, balances only you can view and transactions only you control. Haven is based on Monero giving every asset within the ecosystem world class privacy, provides a range of synthetic fiat currencies and digital assets, enabling commerce and portfolio diversification and enables you to store, convert and transact in the form of money you prefer whether it’s xUSD, xCNY or xGOLD. Algorithmic and decentralized, Haven claims to have low fees, Infinite Liquidity, No Middleman a allow for Financial Privacy. “

Haven Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Haven Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Haven Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

