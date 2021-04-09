Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $40.50

Shares of Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $40.50 and last traded at $40.38, with a volume of 2360 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.58.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Haverty Furniture Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.14. The company has a market capitalization of $735.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16 and a beta of 1.66.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $241.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.20 million. Haverty Furniture Companies had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 5.52%. Analysts forecast that Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Haverty Furniture Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.21%.

In other news, Director Mylle H. Mangum sold 11,952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.84, for a total value of $428,359.68. Also, SVP Rawson Haverty, Jr. sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.29, for a total value of $762,090.00. 7.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HVT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies in the 1st quarter worth $1,303,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 40,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies by 1.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 278,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,754,000 after acquiring an additional 3,379 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies by 80.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 41,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 18,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Haverty Furniture Companies during the third quarter worth about $960,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

About Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT)

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, and Serta names, as well as private label Skye name.

