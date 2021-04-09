Haydale Graphene Industries (LON:HAYD) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $6.86

Haydale Graphene Industries plc (LON:HAYD)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 6.86 ($0.09) and traded as high as GBX 7.80 ($0.10). Haydale Graphene Industries shares last traded at GBX 7.60 ($0.10), with a volume of 2,192,647 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 6.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 5.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.05, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of £32.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.44.

Haydale Graphene Industries Company Profile (LON:HAYD)

Haydale Graphene Industries plc, through its subsidiaries, functionalizes graphene and other nanomaterials in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, China, Thailand, South Korea, Japan, and internationally. It operates through Resins, Polymers, Composites & Inks; and Advanced Materials segments.

Recommended Story: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for Haydale Graphene Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haydale Graphene Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.