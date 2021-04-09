Hays (LON:HAS) Sets New 52-Week High at $167.60

Hays plc (LON:HAS)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 167.60 ($2.19) and last traded at GBX 164.80 ($2.15), with a volume of 768266 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 158.20 ($2.07).

HAS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.83) price target on shares of Hays in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 165 ($2.16) price target on shares of Hays in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 129 ($1.69).

The stock has a market capitalization of £2.74 billion and a P/E ratio of -316.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.72, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 154.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 137.52.

Hays plc operates as a recruitment company in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers permanent, temporary, and contractor recruitment services, such as qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment to public and private sector. It specializes in offering recruitment services in the areas of accountancy and finance, construction and property, information technology, life sciences, sales and marketing, banking and capital markets, contact centers, education, engineering and manufacturing, executive, financial services, health and social care, human resources, legal, office professionals, energy, oil and gas, procurement, retail, resources and mining, and telecoms.

